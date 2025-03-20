Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Germany National Team takes on old rivals Italy in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals this week, with both squads containing plenty of lesser-known players who will be looking to impress.
Germany finished top of League A Group 3, picking up five more points than the Netherlands in the process. Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina were also in the group. As for Italy, the Azzurri were pipped to first place in their group by France.
There is every reason to believe that it will be a fascinating two-legged quarter-final, and Bayern Munich fans will be watching closely, given the starting lineup could very feasibly contain four players from the Bavarian side.
Manuel Neuer is injured and absent from the team, but Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are all in the squad and are among the most notable names that Julian Nagelsmann has chosen.
Italy received a blow in the week leading up to the game as Mateo Retegui is now injured and has had to withdraw from proceedings. That leaves Luciano Spalletti short in attack for the match at San Siro this week and the return fixture at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.
Here are the last five meetings between Italy and Germany.
Date
Result
June 14, 2022
Germany 5-2 Italy
June 4, 2022
Italy 1-1 Germany
November 15, 2016
Italy 0-0 Germany
July 2, 2016
Germany 1-1 Italy
March 29, 2016
Germany 4-1 Italy
Germany Team News vs Italy
Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich could receive his 98th Germany cap during this match, meaning he is getting closer to the landmark 100th Germany match. Given Leon Goretzka has not played for Germany since November 2023, it seems unlikely that Nagelsmann will put him straight into the midfield.
Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala will expect to start in the attack, especially given Bayer Leverkusen attacker and Bayern Munich transfer target Florian Wirtz is injured and not in the squad.
Italy vs Germany Date
Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
Italy vs Germany Kick-Off Time
Time: 4:45 p.m. EST (1:45 p.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Italy vs Germany
United States: Fubo TV, ViX
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Optus Sport
