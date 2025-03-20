Bayern Munich

Italy vs Germany UEFA Nations League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Four Bayern Munich players have been named in the Germany squad.

Euan Burns

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The Germany National Team takes on old rivals Italy in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals this week, with both squads containing plenty of lesser-known players who will be looking to impress.

Germany finished top of League A Group 3, picking up five more points than the Netherlands in the process. Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina were also in the group. As for Italy, the Azzurri were pipped to first place in their group by France.

Jamal Musiala and Florain Wirtz
IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

There is every reason to believe that it will be a fascinating two-legged quarter-final, and Bayern Munich fans will be watching closely, given the starting lineup could very feasibly contain four players from the Bavarian side.

Manuel Neuer is injured and absent from the team, but Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka are all in the squad and are among the most notable names that Julian Nagelsmann has chosen.

MORE: Julian Nagelsmann Reacts to Leon Goretzka’s Call-Up to Germany National Team

Italy received a blow in the week leading up to the game as Mateo Retegui is now injured and has had to withdraw from proceedings. That leaves Luciano Spalletti short in attack for the match at San Siro this week and the return fixture at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park.

Here are the last five meetings between Italy and Germany.

Date

Result

June 14, 2022

Germany 5-2 Italy

June 4, 2022

Italy 1-1 Germany

November 15, 2016

Italy 0-0 Germany

July 2, 2016

Germany 1-1 Italy

March 29, 2016

Germany 4-1 Italy

Germany Team News vs Italy

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich
IMAGO / Sven Simon

Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich could receive his 98th Germany cap during this match, meaning he is getting closer to the landmark 100th Germany match. Given Leon Goretzka has not played for Germany since November 2023, it seems unlikely that Nagelsmann will put him straight into the midfield.

Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala will expect to start in the attack, especially given Bayer Leverkusen attacker and Bayern Munich transfer target Florian Wirtz is injured and not in the squad.

Italy vs Germany Date

Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025

Italy vs Germany Kick-Off Time

Time: 4:45 p.m. EST (1:45 p.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Italy vs Germany

United States: Fubo TV, ViX

United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video

Canada: DAZN Canada

Australia: Optus Sport

The Latest Bayern Munich News:

Joshua Kimmich Reveals Intense Discussion With Wife About Bayern Munich Renewal

Bayern Munich Sporting Director and Vincent Kompany Spotted at Top European Game

Scout Claims Bayern Munich Have Opened Talks to Sign Liverpool Ace Virgil van Dijk

Jamal Musiala Arrives at German National Team Hotel Sporting NFL Jersey

Published |Modified
Euan Burns
EUAN BURNS

Euan is an experienced soccer writer who has been featured by The Guardian, MARCA, 90min, Sempre Milan and many more similar publications. He secured a first-class degree in journalism at Liverpool John Moores University and his career has seen him primarily focus on European football, developing an in-depth knowledge of multiple clubs and leagues in the process.

Home/International