Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Second Leg of Champions League Round Of 16
Bayern Munich travel to the BayArena to face league rivals Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 12.
The Bavarians dominated Xabi Alonso's side 3-0 in the first leg last week at the Allianz Arena, thanks to goals from Musiala and a Harry Kane brace. However, Manuel Neuer left the pitch through injury after celebrating Musiala's goal and will miss several weeks of competition.
Both sides lost over the weekend, keeping Die Roten's eight advantage at the top of the Bundesliga intact. Furthermore, Leverkusen's brightest star, Florian Wirtz will miss this crucial battle through injury.
Vincent Kompany has named a strong starting XI for the critical game. It is that exact same XI that dominated Leverkusen in the first leg, with the exception of Neuer who is injured.
Bayern Munich starting XI vs Bayer Leverkusen
40. Jonas Urbig
2. Upamenaco
3. Min-Jae
6. Kimmich
8. Goretzka
9. Kane
11. Coman
17. Olise
19. Davies
27. Laimer
42. Musiala
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka Reveals Why it Was a Deliberate Decision for His Media Silence
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich UCL Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Odds And Prediction For Champions League Clash