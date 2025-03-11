Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich: Confirmed Starting Lineup for Second Leg of Champions League Round Of 16

Bayern Munich

Alan Mezoela

Bayern Munich travel to the BayArena to face league rivals Bayer Leverkusen in a Champions League Round of 16 second leg on March 12.

The Bavarians dominated Xabi Alonso's side 3-0 in the first leg last week at the Allianz Arena, thanks to goals from Musiala and a Harry Kane brace. However, Manuel Neuer left the pitch through injury after celebrating Musiala's goal and will miss several weeks of competition.

Both sides lost over the weekend, keeping Die Roten's eight advantage at the top of the Bundesliga intact. Furthermore, Leverkusen's brightest star, Florian Wirtz will miss this crucial battle through injury.

Vincent Kompany has named a strong starting XI for the critical game. It is that exact same XI that dominated Leverkusen in the first leg, with the exception of Neuer who is injured.

Bayern Munich starting XI vs Bayer Leverkusen

40. Jonas Urbig

2. Upamenaco

3. Min-Jae

6. Kimmich

8. Goretzka

9. Kane

11. Coman

17. Olise

19. Davies

27. Laimer

42. Musiala

Alan Mezoela
ALAN MEZOELA

Alan Mezoela is a UK-based sports journalist from Martinique, covering European football and basketball. He writes for On SI, focusing on PSG, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich, and contributes to Hoopsfix.com, covering basketball. Passionate about the game, he provides sharp analysis and breaking news coverage.

