Stuttgart 1-3 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga Leaders Recover After Tough Start
Bayern Munich moved 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table thanks to a hard-fought 3-1 win away at Stuttgart on Friday night.
Stuttgart started strongly and led until halftime, but goals from Michael Olise, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman completed the fight back for the league leaders.
Stuttgart was clearly the better team in the opening 30 minutes, and whilst Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala had good chances for Bayern Munich, it was no surprise when the home team took the lead.
In the 34th minute, another Stuttgart move saw former Bayern man Stiller work a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box before unleashing a left-footed strike into the top corner. It was no less than Stuttgart deserved from the opening exchanges.
Bayern Munich Fights Back
Despite how pedestrian Bayern had looked, the lethal attacking players soon left their mark on the game. This time, a smart touch and pass from Sane released Olise and the Frenchman finished superbly to make it 1-1 on the stroke of half-time.
After an uneventful start to the second half, it was goalscorer Stiller who lost the ball on the edge of the box, and Goretzka was able to steal in and score with 25 minutes to play. Responsibility for the goal could be shared between Stiller and Bayern loanee Alexander Nubel, who played his teammate into trouble.
Thankfully for Bayern, who still looked sluggish compared to the usual standards, Stuttgart were unable to impose themselves as the second half wore on. The points were wrapped up in the 90th minute when a persistent Coman rounded Nubel and scored from distance.
The result means Bayern moves 11 points clear of Bayer Leverkusen, with the current champions going away to Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.
