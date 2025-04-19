Transcript: Kompany, Kimmich, And Others’ Post-match Press Conference After Bayern Munich’s Win
Bayern Munich managed a 4-0 away win against Heidenheim in their latest Bundesliga clash. Harry Kane (12'), Konrad Laimer (19'), Kingsley Coman (36'), and Joshua Kimmich (56') were on the scoresheet for the Bavarians.
They now have 72 points from 30 matches, nine more than second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who have a game in hand. They need no more than two wins to clinch the title from four ga
Vincent Kompany, Joshua Kimmich, and more reacted to Bayern's win over Heidenheim. Read on to know what they said (via Bayern Munich).
Vincent Kompany: We turned in a strong display, a huge compliment to the lads. We watched many of Heidenheim’s matches. If you watched their last few games, you saw how good they were. We knew how hard it would be here. We turned in a strong display, a huge compliment to the lads. I’m very glad, it was a good conclusion to the week for us.
Joshua Kimmich: On Wednesday I said it isn’t hard to show reaction after being eliminated, but we mustn’t underestimate this victory and the way we played in particular. I think we had our last match 40 hours ago, we were very disappointed when we came here, but the way we approached the match impressed me. It was a crucial step, especially away at Heidenheim, we saw in the last few weeks how other teams struggle here. It’s not easy, so we don’t underestimate the victory. It may look easy, but it was hard work and a very good and important victory today.
Konrad Laimer: To show such a reaction marks us out. We can’t change what happened in the past. We came here and Heidenheim did a good job recently, but to be dominant over 90 minutes and win 4-0 is very good, it was a decent reaction to the last few weeks.
Jonas Urbig: We showed a great reaction. I was glad to be successful with the team here, it was important. It’s really hard away at Heidenheim, some top teams have struggled here. It can get awkward if you aren’t completely focused, both up front and at the back. But we showed a great reaction. We did a good job, created many chances and deservedly won 4-0. Our focus is on Mainz now.
Max Eberl: We want to win our matches. Our reaction today, the way we played from the start, showed the team want to win. It’s not so easy away to Heidenheim. Thanks to the way we played – we wanted to win from the start – we’re a step closer to the championship title now.
