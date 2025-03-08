Bayer Leverkusen Star Leaves Stadium on Crutches with Bayern Munich Game Four Days Away
Bayer Leverkusen failed to capitalize on Bayern Munich dropping points in the Bundesliga, losing 2-0 to Werder Bremen.
It was a frustrating game for the German Champions, who saw Bayern Munich lose 3-2 to Vfl Bochum, both kicking off simultaneously.
The defeat disappointed head coach Xabi Alonso, who also saw one of his star players pick up an injury during the game.
Florian Wirtz got injured following a challenge by Mitchell Weiser in the 59th minute of the game and could not continue. The German only came on at halftime with his team 1-0 down.
ESPN Bundesliga reported Archie Rhind-Tutt confirmed he had seen Wirtz leave the stadium on crutches. It's a huge blow for Alonso, with Bayern Munich in Tuesday's Champions League Round of 16 second leg next.
The news likely means Wirtz will not feature against Bayern, which makes overturning the 3-0 deficit even tougher. The 21-year-old is Alonso's star player and can create something from nothing.
