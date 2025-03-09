Bayern Munich Showcase New Stadium Anthem Against VfL Bochum (Watch)
Bayern Munich faced VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga on Saturday, using the game as a big celebration due to the club's 125th anniversary.
Fans were in full voice and brought color to the Allianz Arena before the kickoff. The supporters held high red and white cards, which displayed an old-style Bayern badge and the word Munich in the stands.
The Bavarian fans also sang a new stadium anthem for the first time before the game. It is based on the chant based on the fan chant "forever forward FC Bayern."
As you can see in the video bwlow, the atmosphere was elctric.
The anthem is set to be the final song sung before the teams enter the field at every game at the Allianz Arena for Die Roten. The anthem has been named Club Nr. 12.
Bayern also wore a special edition jersey for the game. The home strip was a darker red with 125 embroidered into the badge. It was well received, as fans struggled to get hold of it on release.
Vincent Kompany's team lost the game 3-2 to 16th-placed Bochum despite leading 2-0. A red card for João Palhinha did not help, but Bayern were not at their best for the celebrations.
