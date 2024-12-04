Alexis Mac Allister To Miss Liverpool Derby Clash With Everton As One More Midfielder Walks Disciplinary Tightrope
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will miss the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday after picking up his fifth booking of the season in the 3-3 draw against Newcastle on Wednesday.
In an amazing match, Arne Slot's Reds picked up a useful point on the road but will be disappointed not to have come away with all three, as they led 3-2 with the game entering the 90th minute.
Newcastle took the lead ten minutes before the interval thanks to a thunderbolt from Aleksander Isak, but Liverpool responded well after the break and were level when Curtis Jones finished well from Mohamed Salah's cross five minutes after the restart.
The Magpies retook the lead twelve minutes later when Anthony Gordan kept his composure in the box to slot past Caoimhin Kelleher, but a brilliant Mohamed Salah brace gave his team a 3-2 lead.
As the game headed for injury time, Kelleher misjudged a free kick from the right, and Fabian Schar finished well from a tight angle to secure the point for his team.
Mac Allister's fifth yellow card of the season came in the 20th minute when referee Andy Madley booked the Argentine for what looked like an innocuous shoulder barge on Joelinton.
The 25-year-old will now serve a one-match suspension and will be available for the Premier League match against Fulham on Saturday, 14th December.
Ryan Gravenberch is another player now walking a disciplinary tightrope as he picked up his fourth booking, leaving him also just one match away from a ban.