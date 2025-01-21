Arne Slot Explains Why He Wanted To Sign Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi In Summer
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has lifted the lid on why he wanted to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer. Zubimendi was a top target for the Reds as Slot eyed a new defensive midfielder.
The Premier League leaders were ready to trigger his £51m buyout clause but he performed a U-turn and stayed with his childhood club. The 25-year-old is a product of Real Sociedad’s academy and has racked up over 200 appearances for the club since his debut in 2019.
The transfer failure meant Ryan Gravenberch was given the opportunity to play as a no.6 this season. Gravenberch has impressed in the unfamiliar defensive position under Slot, starting every game in the league and Champions League.
Speaking in an interview with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand as part of TNT Sports' Champions League coverage, Slot said: "The [No.6 roles] are important to me, but they are especially important for our attackers. We feel we have attackers that are pretty special - the front three - and we've got five or six of them.
"So the only thing we have to make sure is that these players come into promising positions having the ball a lot. Therefore you need two sixes who can bring the ball to them. With Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) and Ryan, we have two players who can bring the ball to the likes of Mo Salah, to Cody Gakpo, to Darwin Nunez, to Diogo Jota.
"And we have chosen to bring in two players who were maybe a bit more attacking-minded in the past. Macca played a lot of times as a No.10 for Brighton, Ryan played more as an attacking midfielder but he is comfortable on the ball.
"I even think the player we wanted to bring in (Zubimendi) - I think that’s pretty much out in the open now - he was also a player who was really comfortable. He’s still a player who could bring the ball from the last line to our forwards.
“This is a special quality Ryan has. The ability to turn away from his man. He is one of a few holding midfielders, pivots, whatever you call them in this country, who can create an overload by a dribble.
"Most of these players pass a lot but to create an overload by a dribble, you don't see that much. You don’t see that much as a No.6. I think the strength of this team is that we defend as 11. He has two centre-backs behind him, too. Virgil van Dijk helps a lot with that too in the Dutch language to make it clear to him."
Arsenal are reportedly pursuing a deal to sign Zubimendi next summer.
