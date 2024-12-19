EFL Cup Semi-Final Draw LIVE - Who Will Liverpool Face?
Liverpool will find out who they will face in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup when the draw is made on Thursday evening, and we will bring you the details live.
The Reds saw off Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, winning 2-1 in a match played in testing conditions.
Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott gave Arne Slot's team a 2-0 lead before the Saints made a game of it through Cameron Archer's well-taken goal.
In the other quarter-finals, Newcastle United beat Brentford 3-1, and Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace to make the final four.
Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United in North London on Thursday in the remaining quarter-final tie.
What Time Is The Draw?
The draw will take place following the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Where To Watch
The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports after the match and will be hosted by Mark Chapman.
EFL Cup Semi-Final Draw Ball Numbers
1 - Arsenal
2 - Liverpool
3 - Newcastle United
4 - Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United