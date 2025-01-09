Exclusive: Former Liverpool Defender Glen Johnson Stance On Trent Alexander-Arnold & Mohamed Salah
Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah continue to make the headlines with their futures unresolved as they enter the final six months of their current contracts. The Reds have offered new deals to Alexander-Arnold and Salah as well as captain Virgil van Dijk.
All three players are free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides even though talks with their representatives remain ongoing. Salah has been vocal about his future, claiming he is preparing for this to be his final season.
The 32-year-old has enjoyed a stunning individual campaign, registering 21 goals and 17 assists in 28 appearances to help Liverpool open up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Alexander-Arnold's future became more complicated last week when Liverpool rejected an offer from Real Madrid for the England international. Salah, Alexander Arnold, and Van Dijk all played key roles in helping Liverpool win several titles including the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, and Emirates FA Cup.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetVictor, former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson addressed the contract situation of Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold.
Should Trent Alexander-Arnold stay at Liverpool or leave for Real Madrid in January?
Glen Johnson: "Obviously when giants like Madrid come calling it's hard to turn down but he's been a little legend, he's from the town, he's a local boy so he's going to be a hard one for him to leave but he has been very successful, won an awful lot.
"When the big teams come calling when you've only got six months or so on your contract it's hard to reject. If they can win the league now this season then I think no one can say anything to him whatever he decides."
On Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk contract situation
Glen Johnson: "Yeah, you're not gonna sign two better players than them. It just depends, you know, there are a lot of factors in contracts. What the players demand in, how long they've won, and obviously Liverpool do certain stuff by a lot of analytics and stats.
"So, you know, if they come to an agreement absolutely, they need to keep them, but it also depends on what the players want, they're only getting older, to play easier football which you know by their performances it doesn't look like it. So it's a tough one to call but I think Liverpool should try to do what they can to keep both."
