Fabrizio Romano Reveals Reason Behind Mohamed Salah’s Contract Extension Delay With Liverpool
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool. Salah is approaching the final six months of his existing contract and his future remains unclear.
The 32-year-old will be free to talk to overseas clubs from January 1. Salah is said to be willing to accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool however he is growing increasingly exasperated at the club's handling of negotiations so far.
The Egypt international is leading the charge for Arne Slot's side this season with 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 appearances across all competitions as the Reds lead both the Premier League and Champions League standings.
Many people believed the length of the contract was an issue, however, Romano has disclosed that the real problem lies with the financial details.
“Liverpool sources maintaining they want to discuss again and try to find a way forward," Fabrizio Romano told casino.org.
“At the moment, financially there's still no agreement on salary, bonuses and all details of the new contract. The length of the contract is not seen as a problem or issue; but the salary is a key topic as Salah already saw a big proposal from Saudi League rejected by Liverpool in summer 2022.
“The salary is still not in place and this is the main problem; also, this is why we see many rumours including Paris Saint-Germain, but there's no proposal or even talks taking place right now between Salah and PSG; contrary to recent reports."
Salah, who has five goals and four assists in his last six games for Liverpool in all competitions would have no shortage of suitors should he leave Anfield at the end of the current season.
Arne Slot, on Tuesday, laughed off Salah’s suggestions he could have played his last Anfield match against Manchester City by joking the forward was expecting the current league holders to be relegated amid the ongoing Financial Fair Play hearing.
Salah told Sky Sports after scoring in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s side: “Honestly it’s in my head. Until now this is the last City game I will play for Liverpool (at home) so I was just going to enjoy it.”
Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's league clash against Newcastle United, Slot said: “Maybe Mo knows more about the 115 accusations that are done so he expects them not to be in the Premier League next season. “I do expect them to be in the Premier League.
“The boring answer is always the same. This is not the place for me to talk about Mo’s contract. “Maybe I’ve said already too much about the joke I’ve just made. So that will probably get the headlines. But it was a joke, I repeat, it was a joke.”
