Liverpool 25/26 Adidas First Team Home Kit Leaked Online | Early Sneak Peek At The New Design
Liverpool supporters now have an early look at the upcoming season’s home kit after it was leaked on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The Fan Page Anfield Brasil released two photos of the front of the upcoming season’s home kit, posted below.
READ MORE: Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold Transfer To Real Madrid Still ‘Alive’ In January Transfer Window
The jersey features elements from the Liverpool home kit Adidas made for the 2007/2008 season. Both feature the signature Adidas three stripes on the shoulders, which have been in most of their previous designs for the club.
The two swooping white seams running down from the collar and framing the chest are the most similar details. The difference in this design is that the leaked photos show the seams curling outward instead of inward, as in the 07/08 design.
READ MORE: Liverpool Consider Offering Forward In Swap Deal For Bournemouth Winger Antoine Semenyo
Another noticeable difference in design is the white bands on the cuffs of the sleeves. The 07/08 design has a singular loop at the end of the shirt sleeves, while the new design has the band a little higher up and red ends.
Whether or not there is a collar on the 25/26 jersey is hard to tell in the photos posted online.
Liverpool supporters will have to wait and see if this leaked design is what the players will wear next season, but the leak is an exciting glimpse at what Adidas will bring to the table.