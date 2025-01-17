Liverpool Have Money To Spend In January But Cannot Get The Deals They Want According to Report
Liverpool have faltered in recent weeks, winning only one of their last four games in all competitions, in the FA Cup third-round tie against League 2 side Accrington Stanley.
Their strong start to the season included 11 clean sheets in their first 20 matches, and they only conceded 12 goals in that opening run of fixtures.
In Liverpool’s last 11 games, they have only kept three clean sheets and have conceded 14 goals.
Flashbacks to last season’s drop in form might be crossing the minds of Liverpool supporters, and the January transfer window could be the perfect solution to tired and aging legs.
However, according to a report by David Anderson of the Daily Mirror, despite having the funds for transfers, Liverpool ‘cannot complete the quality of deals they would want.’
The signings of Ben Davies from Preston North End and Ozan Kabak (on loan from Schalke) during the injury-laden 2020/21 campaign are reminders of what panic-buying can bring.
However, the likes of Luis Díaz and Vigil van Dijk showcase that quality can be acquired in January.
Liverpool have just over two weeks left in the winter transfer window to decide whether or not to reinforce their squad before the end of the year.
It remains to be seen if they can find the quality they desire, but their Premier League and Champions League ambitions are at stake if they get it wrong.