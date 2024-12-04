Liverpool Legend Tips Newcastle Defender Sven Botman To Replace Virgil Van Dijk
Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has backed Newcastle United centre-back Sven Botman to take Virgil van Dijk's starting spot at Liverpool next season if the Dutch international's contract is not extended.
Some may remember that Botman was linked to the Reds during the 2020-21 injury-stricken season when Jurgen Klopp's side faced an extraordinary crisis, with van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all ruled out on the sidelines. Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies were subsequently signed, although neither managed to make an impact on a long-term basis.
Speaking to Genting Casino prior to Liverpool's draw at St James's Park, Hamann said: "Sven Botman is the type of player that can replace Virgil van Dijk. Botman is the type of -player that can play for the biggest teams. He has shown that he is a leader at Newcastle and if van Dijk is to leave Liverpool then that is the sort of player they will need."
The ex-German international played at Anfield from 1999 to 2006, at times in front of a centre-back partnership of Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia, helping to bring home Liverpool's famous fifth Champions League title in 2005. He also briefly played for Newcastle before making the switch to Merseyside.
He also added: "He could be a success at Liverpool, but I hope that van Dijk goes nowhere in the summer."
Now with Arne Slot at the helm, it is yet to be seen if that interest in Botman could reoccur if van Dijk does depart. However, we can already spot numerous similarities, with both Dutchmen wearing the number four shirt for their respective teams.
Botman missed the game on Wednesday night through an ACL injury he picked up in March but is nearing a return to first-team action.
