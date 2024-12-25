Liverpool Told To Make Move For Bundesliga Star Amid Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Impasse
Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of three high-profile Liverpool players yet to be tied down to long-term deals. The 26-year-old's contract expires at the end of the current season, leaving many fans sweating over the prospect of his departure.
The Reds vice-captain has been offered a new deal alongside Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, however, there is still no breakthrough in negotiations. As in stands, the trio will be able to speak with foreign clubs from next week.
Real Madrid continue to be linked with a move for Alexander-Arnold ahead of the summer transfer window as a possible replacement for Euro 2024 winner Dani Carvajal who has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.
Speaking to Sky Sports about his contract situation at Liverpool, the England international said: “I have been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either.”
Alexander-Arnold has racked up 21 appearances and provided five assists for Liverpool in all competitions this season. Liverpool are keen on extending the Englishman's contract following his importance to the team.
Asked about his future on the Men in Blazers podcast and what else he would like to accomplish, he said: “Of course winning more trophies, but on a personal level, building a legacy, that is something that is important.
"Being spoken about in the highest regard, especially after you have finished. In 10, 15 years, if I am spoken about as one of the best right-backs, or the best right-back, that is what I am playing for now and using it as motivation."
Liverpool have been linked with a host of right-backs as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold. The Reds are said to be impressed by Jeremie Frimpong's development at Bayer Leverkusen, having helped the club win the Bundesliga title last season.
Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has heaped praise on Frimpong and has urged the club to make a move for him. "I have watched Jeremie Frimpong a lot - he’s not really a right-back, more of a wing-back," Hamann was speaking to BoyleSports about Premier League Betting.
"He's strongest going forward and I was very surprised that no club activated his release clause last season. Pace in modern football plays a big role. He sets up lots of goals and gets quite a few himself, so I’m sure a lot of clubs, including Liverpool, will be interested in him in the summer."
Frimpong has racked up 24 appearances, scored twice, and provided eight assists for Xabi Alonso's side across all competitions this term.
