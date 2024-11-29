Liverpool Player 'Most Likely' To Be Sold By Arne Slot Next Summer
The futures of high-profile Liverpool trio Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold continue to make the headlines with their contracts running out next summer. All three players will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any foreign club in January.
Salah publically confirmed he has yet to receive any offer from the Reds while Alexander-Arnold continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer. Captain Van Dijk is reportedly expected to stay at the club with the 33-year-old seemingly set for a new contract.
Plans are already underway by Liverpool to strengthen their squad as they have targeted additions in three separate positions in 2025. One player who has also been linked with a move away from the club is back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Kelleher has already hinted he wants to leave Liverpool as he set sights on becoming No.1 elsewhere following the capture of Georgia number one Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive next summer and the presence of Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker at Anfield.
According to The Athletic's James Pearce, the 26-year-old is likely to leave at the end of the season after an offer from Nottingham Forest was rejected last summer. He said: "Caoimhin Kelleher is probably the most likely to be sold given he will be down to the final year of his contract come the summer.
"The Republic of Ireland international is desperate to become a No 1 after serving a long apprenticeship as Alisson’s deputy and, despite his outstanding form during Alisson’s absence due to injury, Kelleher knows that’s unlikely to happen at Anfield with Mamardashvili arriving as well.
"Kelleher has wanted to leave for the past two summers but stayed put as Liverpool didn’t receive any offers that came close to recognising his value. In August, they turned down a bid of £7m plus goalkeeper Matt Turner from Nottingham Forest.
"Alisson has said that he intends to stay put beyond this season — despite the signing of Mamardashvili. However, it remains to be seen whether that stance changes if he’s presented with another lucrative contract offer from the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian, whose current deal runs until 2026 with the option of an extra 12 months, has turned down strong interest from Saudi Arabia in recent years."
Since replacing the injured Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher has racked up 10 appearances and kept five clean sheets in all competitions for Liverpool who secured a 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday. Kelleher's contract expires in 2026.
