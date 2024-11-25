Liverpool Hold Positive Talks With Mohamed Salah's Agent Ramy Abbas Over New Deal
Liverpool remain in contact with Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas over a new deal, despite Salah confirming on Monday that he is disappointed by the club's failure to offer him a new contract.
Salah, who is the club's highest-paid player and is currently their top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions, is out of contract at the end of the current season. He scored twice in the 3-2 win at Southampton as he helped Liverpool go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.
The Egypt forward told reporters after the win at St Mary's: “Well, we are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club.
“I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”
Asked if he was disappointed at the lack of offers from Liverpool, Salah replied: “Of course, yeah. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end, it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.
“I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.”
Despite Salah's recent comments on his contract situation at Anfield, The Athletic‘s James Pearce claims that sources within the club insist talks have been “positive.”
He wrote: "Senior Anfield figures, who remain anonymous to protect relationships, have insisted that contact with Abbas has been positive and is ongoing. Salah’s status as the club’s highest-paid player (his deal is worth around £350,000/$440,000 per week plus bonuses) and Liverpool’s need to continue planning for the future means this was always going to be a complex renewal with a swift resolution unlikely."
Salah is not the only senior Liverpool player whose contract expires next summer. Captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are also out of contracts in June and could sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs in less than two months.