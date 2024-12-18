Liverpool VS Southampton | EFL Cup | Player Ratings
Following back-to-back draws for Arne Slot and Liverpool over the last two weeks, the Reds have traveled South to face the Saints for the second time this season. This clash is part of the quarter-final slate of the EFL Cup.
Liverpool opened the scoring with an opportunistic chance following a Southampton error, which allowed Darwin Nunez to slot home the first shot of the game.
This was quickly followed by a Harvey Elliott chance taken on his weak right foot which squeaked into the bottom corner, a fantastic finish.
Southampton pulled one back in the second half, with a wonderful cutback inside by Cameron Archer, curling it around Kelleher to cut the lead to just one.
Kelleher didn't have much to do in the first half, but a quick reflex save and some safe hands in the second half prevented Southampton from making a game of this.
Player Ratings
Caoimhin Kelleher 7/10
Caoimh had little to do in the first half but was called upon multiple times in the second half to prevent Southampton from equalizing twice. A quick, reflex save from a close-range shot was the biggest chance saved of the game. Having that mistake against Newcastle very far in his mind, he controlled his area well with no mishaps under high balls. Once bitten, twice shy.
Joe Gomez 6.5/10
Only the first half to review for the defender, with him being replaced at halftime for Kostas Tsimikas, probably due to rest reasons for the Spurs game this weekend. But playing the left-side center-back in a back three in the first half saw his defensive duties not be a priority. His passing and progressive play however were stellar. 83% accuracy on his long balls, and misplacing just three of his forty-seven passes for a 94% accuracy overall. He controlled the game alongside his center-back partners Quansah and Endo
Wataru Endo - 8/10 - Man Of The Match
Wataru Endo. A defensive midfielder who many have doubted can fit into this Arne Slot side. But today showed why he deserves more minutes in this side with a performance nobody expected. Having spent much of his time this season on the bench to come into a side in need of rest to command the defensive line the way he did was nothing short of special. Yes, it's Southampton, and yes, it's the EFL Cup, but for a player, who was un-droppable last season, to come into this side, full of youth and inexperience, and be the rock at the back required and the 'do-it-all'' player you can always count on, that's invaluable. Fantastic from Endo tonight!
Jarrel Quansah - 7/10
The central center-back of the initial first-half back-three, most of the defensive duties fell to him, with a lot of the build-up play coming through him also. Misplacing just four of his ninety-six passes all game, winning 66% of all duels, and putting his body on the line for a crucial block late in the game after Tyler Morton was beaten down the right-hand side. Jarrel needed a good game to regain some confidence, and today he can hold his head truly high as he was one of our best players tonight without a doubt.
Trent Alexander-Arnold 7.5/10
In a similar fashion to Joe Gomez, only the first half to review for Trent. Similar numbers too as he had an 87% passing clip with forty-six attempts overall. Created the first goal with a lofted pass, deflected off a Southampton defender, and into the path of the galloping Darwin Nunez to send Liverpool 1-0 up. Taken off at halftime to rest for the weekend clash against Spurs, wearing the captain's armband for the first half it seemed to level him a little, in that he tried to be the calming presence and leader he aspires to be.
Tyler Morton - 7/10
Asked to play out of position for the second half, his first-half performance was very impressive. Eleven line-breaking passes into the final third, only misplacing eight total passes overall, and fantastic on the defensive side of the ball causing disruption in the middle of the pitch. The second half, however, was night and day difference with his stint at right-back leaving a lot to be desired. Thankfully, Jarrel Quansah and Wataru Endo were on hand to sweep up any mess that occurred. Slightly at fault for the Cameron Archer goal, but put it down to a lack of experience at the right-back position.
Alexis Mac Allister - 6/10
Fresh off a two-week holiday following a double suspension in both the Champions League and the Premier League, Macca was back in action tonight to regain some minutes and fitness before the trip to London at the weekend. With only sixty-ish minutes of play, it was hard to judge him as most of the game the ball didn't find its way to him. Thirty-four touches across those sixty minutes and twenty-seven passes attempted with 89% accuracy. A solid performance from the Argentine, nothing flashy, nothing fancy, just done the job and that's fine.
Trey Nyoni - 6.5/10
The electric youngster signed from Leicester and featured in the famous Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea last season, Trey Nyoni has been the one everyone has been excited to see develop. Eighty-six minutes played in his first senior start, controlling the game from midfield with his academy compatriot Tyler Morton. Hard to judge him off just this one performance, but his involvement across multiple phases of the game is something to be very excited about. He looked very, very composed on the ball for someone who is only 17 years old.
Cody Gakpo - 7.5/10
Cody continues his unbelievable run of form, with eight goal contributions in his last eleven games for the club, bagging an assist today for the Harvey Elliott goal. Creating four total chances on 80% passing he was the creative presence on the left-hand side for most of the game as the ball continued to flow through that side. Long may this form continue.
Darwin Nunez - 7.5/10
Fantastic composure from Darwin for the first goal, a brilliant first touch to allow a comfortable finish, most of us watched through our fingers for fear he would miss, but thankfully kept his cool and sent Liverpool up 1-0 in the twenty-fourth minute. He was a menace in the press, with his relentless running and ground-covering ability on full display, making it very difficult for any of the Southampton players to be comfortable on the ball for long. Let's hope this kick-starts a run of goal-scoring, or at least contributing, from Nunez as he now has contributed to a goal in his last two outings.
Harvey Elliott - 7.5/10
A player so many have been eagerly awaiting the return of, and in his first full match grabs himself an impressive goal slotted into the bottom corner off his weak foot. An absolute monster in the press game for someone of his stature, if not for the performance of Wataru Endo, Harvey would have been the MOTM in our opinion. Brilliant to see the 21-year-old English U21 international back in the side at full power. He will be crucial in the coming weeks to provide depth and rest for the starting XI and cameo himself in some games in that lineup too.
Substitutes
Kostas Tsimikas - 7/10, Federico Chiesa - 6.5/10, James McConnell - 6.5/10, Diogo Jota - 6.5/10, Jayden Danns - N/A
Arne Slot's side are set to travel back South again to face off against Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday at 4:30 pm BST.