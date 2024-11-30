Liverpool FC ON SI

Mohamed Salah's Contract Demands At Liverpool Revealed

Salah has just less than eight months left on his remaining contract at Liverpool

Joseph Agbobli

Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League Mohamed Salah plays during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield
Liverpool FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League Mohamed Salah plays during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mohamed Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, helping the Reds to the summit of the table in the Premier League and Champions League. Salah is currently the club's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions while Liverpool have also reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup

Salah has 10 goals and six assists in the league after just 12 matches played so far. In Europe's elite competition, he has made five goal contributions in five matches as Liverpool became the first club to reach the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs following a 2-0 win over Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old's future is up in the air with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. He recently confirmed that he is still waiting to receive an offer from the Reds as he is desperate to continue his playing career at Anfield. 

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah scoring his first against Southampton in Liverpool's 3-2 victory in the Premier League / IMAGO / PA Images

In an interview with NBC Sports, he said, “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”

According to Football Insider, Mohamed Salah wants a three-year deal if he is to remain at Liverpool beyond this season. Former Everton chief Keith Wyness said: “Both sides probably want something done, but it’s going to be around the detail. He wants a three-year contract to stay, apparently, from what I’m told.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah celebrates his second goal against Southampton / IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

“He may be trying to pile pressure on the owners to try and get this negotiation over the line. It’s business, and it’s a legitimate tactic.

“I’m sure there has been discussion about terms. It could come down to whether he gets a two or three-year contract, but we’re coming to a crucial point in these negotiations now.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold stand over a free-kick for Liverpool / IMAGO / Action Plus

Salah is not the only player out of contract at the end of the season, captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs as early as January as their contracts expire in June.

Joseph Agbobli
JOSEPH AGBOBLI

LFC Transfer Room Football Correspondent. Covered the fortunes of Liverpool for the past three years. Follow Joseph on X (formerly Twitter) @joseph_agbobli

