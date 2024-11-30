Mohamed Salah's Contract Demands At Liverpool Revealed
Mohamed Salah has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, helping the Reds to the summit of the table in the Premier League and Champions League. Salah is currently the club's top scorer with 12 goals in all competitions while Liverpool have also reached the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup
Salah has 10 goals and six assists in the league after just 12 matches played so far. In Europe's elite competition, he has made five goal contributions in five matches as Liverpool became the first club to reach the round of 16 or knockout phase play-offs following a 2-0 win over Real Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old's future is up in the air with his contract expiring at the end of the current season. He recently confirmed that he is still waiting to receive an offer from the Reds as he is desperate to continue his playing career at Anfield.
In an interview with NBC Sports, he said, “We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in. You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end, it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future.”
According to Football Insider, Mohamed Salah wants a three-year deal if he is to remain at Liverpool beyond this season. Former Everton chief Keith Wyness said: “Both sides probably want something done, but it’s going to be around the detail. He wants a three-year contract to stay, apparently, from what I’m told.
“He may be trying to pile pressure on the owners to try and get this negotiation over the line. It’s business, and it’s a legitimate tactic.
“I’m sure there has been discussion about terms. It could come down to whether he gets a two or three-year contract, but we’re coming to a crucial point in these negotiations now.”
Salah is not the only player out of contract at the end of the season, captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs as early as January as their contracts expire in June.
Recommended
Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 13 - Liverpool Host Manchester City In Huge Clash
Alisson Becker Reveals The Club He Wants To Play For After Liverpool
Liverpool Make Contract Offer To Forward Amid Barcelona & PSG Interest