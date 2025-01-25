Mohamed Salah Named Liverpool's Men's Player Of The Month For December
Mohamed Salah has been voted Liverpool's Men's Player of the Month for December. This is the fourth time the 32-year-old has clinched the award this season following his remarkable form and goal-scoring exploits.
Salah contributed eight goals and seven assists during his seven appearances in the final month of 2024. As a result, he also rose to fourth on the Reds' all-time top goalscorers list.
The Egypt international was on target for Arne Slot's side against Girona, Manchester City, Newcastle United (two), Tottenham Hotspur (two), Leicester City and West Ham United.
Salah has banged in 22 goals and 17 assists from 31 games for the Premier League leaders in all competitions this term. It is the third consecutive time Salah has been adjudged Player of the Month and earned the accolade in August.
Salah told Liverpoolfc.com: "Thank you very much. We had a good month – I think we had a few wins, which is the most important thing. And also winning games and helping the team for the wins is something I work always for."
He added: "We had a few good wins in that month. I think I would pick the Man City game for the way we handled the game, the pressure and also we played against an incredible team.
"So, maybe the assist to Cody [Gakpo] was the highlight of the month.
"I just try to focus in the games, I feel I'm a big part of the team and helping my teammates to always play better – that's the most important thing for me," Salah said.
"People will always have that debate if it's the best season or the season before, my first season, I don't know. But I'm not thinking much about that as long as we keep winning and I'm doing well."
Salah's form has not let up this season and is a strong contender for the Ballon d’Or this year. His Liverpool future is still up in the air as his current deal expires at the end of the season.
Liverpool have offered Salah a new deal along with club captain Virgil van Dijk, and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold but there is still no new agreement yet in place.
