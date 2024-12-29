Mohamed Salah Provides Concerning Update On Liverpool Contract Situation After Outstanding Victory Against West Ham
After another scintillating performance in the 5-0 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, Mohamed Salah provided an update on his ongoing contract saga.
The 32-year-old was unstoppable as he scored and provided another two assists as Arne Slot's team opened up an eight-point gap at the top of the table.
Despite his outstanding form this season, Salah could still leave on a free transfer next summer when his contract comes to an end and from the start of January, he can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs.
Reports over recent weeks had suggested that he was closer to extending his stay at Anfield than had been indicated before when he admitted he was 'more out than in'.
After another man-of-the-match performance at the London Stadium, the Egyptian was once again quizzed on whether there has been any progress with the negotiations, and his response was not what Reds supporters wanted to hear, with him stating, 'we are far away from that'.
Watch the interview with Salah here: