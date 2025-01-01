Real Madrid Showing Their Hand Benefits Trent Alexander-Arnold's Liverpool Negotiation According To Melissa Reddy
Trent Alexander-Arnold can now officially negotiate with overseas clubs and sign a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer after his current contract with the Reds expires this summer.
Sky Sports News recently asked their senior reporter, Melissa Reddy, about the latest update on Alexander-Arnold’s contract situation at Liverpool.
The question posed to Reddy:
“What does this latest development tell us about where the two clubs and the player stand ahead of the summer when his contracts runs out?”
Reddy responded:
“For Real Madrid, it tells us unequivocally that Trent Alexander-Arnold is their top full-back target, that there are no other alternatives that they are really considering because they are willing to pay upwards of £20 million to get a deal done now in advance of his free agency.
So they’re making it very clear that he’s their guy, and they’re willing to pay for him. They’re willing to get the deal done ahead of schedule, and they are keen to make a push now.”
Real Madrid recently approached Liverpool with a £20 million bid for Alexander-Arnold, which Liverpool turned down.
Reddy continued:
“It has to be said, Real would have never made an approach to Liverpool if they didn’t receive encouragement from the player’s end. And I have to stress, at this point, that that doesn’t mean at all that Trent has been open to leaving Liverpool in January or that he wants to leave Liverpool in January.
We have to remember that he’s in the middle of a contract negotiation. So it benefits him for Real Madrid to show their hand so Liverpool know their intentions and they can make him an offer worth considering. I think he is actually in an incredibly strong position in terms of this negotiation.”
Sports journalist David Ornstein reported that he believes we should see a resolution to the Alexander-Arnold saga in January.
Reddy finished:
“Now, with Liverpool, they were never ever going to countenance his exit this month. That was a no-go. They made that very clear to Real, given their [Premier] League and Champions League ambitions.
They also haven’t given up hope of keeping Tent and signing him to a new contract. I think until he comes out and says, ‘I want to leave for Madrid,’ they won’t give up hope. Why should they? And so far, that hasn’t been said.”