Real Sociedad Reveal Martin Zubimendi Transfer Stance Amid Liverpool Interest Ahead Of January Transfer Window
Real Sociedad sporting director Roberto Olabe has provided the latest transfer update on Martin Zubimendi ahead of the January transfer widow. Liverpool continue to be linked with a move for Zubimendi despite rejecting a transfer last summer.
READ MORE: Liverpool Plotting Move To Sign £60m-Rated Premier League Star In Summer As Diogo Jota Replacement
The 25-year-old was the Reds' top target as Arne Slot wanted to bring in a new defensive midfielder. Liverpool were willing to activate his €60million (£50.1million) release clause but he made a last-minute U-turn on the move and opted to stay with his childhood club.
Zubimendi, who is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world helped Spain win Euro 2024 in July. Despite missing out on Zubimendi, Liverpool are poised to reignite their interest in the midfielder ahead of the January transfer window.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Fabrizio Romano said: "The midfield also remains an area of interest, with Martin Zubimendi remaining high on Liverpool list after the negotiations last summer collapsed due to player's desire to stay at Real Sociedad. there's no specific "need" for January... but if an opportunity arises, Liverpool will be ready."
The Spain international has racked up over 200 first-team appearances for the Basque outfit since making his La Real debut as a 20-year-old in April 2019, coming on as a late substitute against Getafe.
READ MORE: Liverpool Next Six Premier League Fixtures Compared To Chelsea And Arsenal After Tottenham Victory
This season, Zubimendi has been ever-present for Imanol Alguacil's side, featuring in 21 games and making three goal contributions in all competitions. Manchester City are also said to be interested in signing Zubimendi in January as a replacement for the injured 2024 Ballon d'Or winner and compatriot Rodri.
Zubimendi is expected to remain at Real Sociedad at least until the end of the current season as the club remain determined to keep hold of the midfielder this winter transfer window amid interest from several clubs including Liverpool.
Roberto Olabe said via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “Zubimendi has a release clause, yes… but it’s always the player to decide and he’s been showing how committed he is to our project”.
“So far, we’ve seen how he has behaved and I don’t predict any ‘scares’ in January for Zubimendi to leave”.
READ MORE:Diogo Jota Picks Perfect Christmas Present For Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Liverpool Contract Situation