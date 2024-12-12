Liverpool FC ON SI

Stephen Warnock Delivers Candid Verdict on Whether Liverpool’s Premier League Title Is ‘Theirs to Lose’

Liverpool have been tipped to win this season's Premier League title following their remarkable start under Arne Slot who replaced Jurgen Klopp in the summer

Joseph Agbobli

IMAGO / Colorsport

Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock has shared his thoughts on whether Liverpool are on course to win this season's Premier League title after an impressive start to the campaign under Arne Slot.

Many Reds supporters feared the worst when Jurgen Klopp left the club in the summer and Slot took over. The Dutchman was relatively unknown despite his remarkable achievements in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named as Red Bull’s global head of soccer
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been named as Red Bull’s global head of soccer / IMAGO / PA Images

The 46-year-old spent three successful seasons with Feyenoord, during which he led them to the league title in 2023 and was named Eredivisie Manager of the Year on two occasions. Slot led them to victory in the KNVB Cup as they defeated NEC Nijmegen 1-0 in the final back in April.

He has surpassed all expectations by guiding Liverpool to the top of the Premier League table, having dropped points just three times in his opening 14 league games. He has also won six Champions League games as Liverpool remain the only side with a 100% record, having beaten Girona 2-0 in Spain on Tuesday night.

Van Dijk Gravenberch Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool warm-up ahead of the UEFA Champions League match with Girona / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Many believe it is Liverpool's title to lose in the league, however, speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetBrain, Stephen Warnock said it is too early to predict that Liverpool will win their 20th league title at the end of the season.

He said: "I think it's too early to actually say that at the moment. I think if they'd have played Everton and they would extended that lead and, pulled away a little bit, then maybe but the only time you can really question whether they're series title contenders is coming out of the Christmas period and January period because that's where it gets so congested.

Arne Slot Manager of Liverpool thumbs up to his players. - Liverpool v Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League
Arne Slot Manager of Liverpool thumbs up to his players. - Liverpool v Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League / IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"Suspension starts to get picked up and then also as well, injuries start to mount up as well. So I think we'll only get a real true value of where Liverpool are at and also Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester City, after the Christmas period and New Year period."

Premier League leaders Liverpool take on Fulham at Anfield on Saturday afternoon as they look to strengthen their lead at the summit of the standings following their 3-3 draw at Newcastle United last week Wednesday.

Published
Joseph Agbobli
