Trent Alexander-Arnold Informs Liverpool He Wants A Transfer To Real Madrid
The transfer drama surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold has taken a significant turn, with the right-back wanting a move to Real Madrid instead of staying at Liverpool.
According to José Félix Díaz of Marca, Alexander-Arnold has already told the Liverpool higher-ups that his desire is to play for Madrid.
Díaz stated that Trent’s discussion with the Anfield hierarchy happened after their latest attempts to sign him to a new contract at Liverpool.
Alexander-Arnold’s renewal with the Reds is apparently impossible in light of his ‘seduction’ by Madrid.
The Marca article reports that the local-born right-back knows what Los Blancos is about and represents thanks to his friendship with Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham.
Push came to shove in the recent negotiations with Liverpool, with the club not wanting to go into January without an understanding with their right-back.
It is understood by Marca that Alexander’s desire for a move is not just for footballing reasons but also for a new life experience.
All that remains for Liverpool is to decide whether to let Alexander-Arnold leave for a fee in January or on a free transfer this summer.