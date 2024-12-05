Wataru Endo Lifts Lid On Private Talks With Arne Slot Over Lack Of Liverpool Minutes
Wataru Endo has revealed he has had talks with Arne Slot over his lack of game time at Liverpool so far this season. He has started only twice in the Carabao Cup games against West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Endo has also seen only 21 minutes of action in seven appearances in both the Premier League and Champions League. The Japan skipper moved to Anfield from Bundesliga side Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 and became a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's midfield last season.
The 31-year-old racked up 43 appearances under Klopp, with 34 of them coming from the start as he helped the Reds clinch the Carabao Cup back in February, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final courtesy of Virgil van Dijk's late header at the Wembley Stadium.
However, since Slot took over from the German in the summer, Endo has seen less action with the Dutchman preferring Ryan Gravenberch as the holding midfielder in his 4-2-3-1 set-up, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai or Curtis Jones competing to start alongside him.
Gravenberch has been one of the consistent performers for Liverpool this season after they missed out on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi in the summer. The 22-year-old has started every Liverpool game in the league and Champions League this campaign.
Endo’s Anfield future was up in the air last summer after Marseille had a bid rejected by Liverpool for his services. Speaking in an interview, Endo has disclosed that Arne Slot has reassured him of his importance to the Reds despite his lack of game-time.
“I’ve talked with him, he told me the same thing he said in that interview,” Endo said on 'Red Machine – The Wataru Endo Podcast'. “So, I think that’s what I need to do at the moment and I’m so grateful that he knows that I always try to work hard on the pitch.
“It’s good that he came to me to talk about that. To play for Liverpool is not easy, so the manager told me that we needed everyone.”
Endo was an unused substitute on Wednesday night as Liverpool dropped points at Newcastle United in the top- flight. The Reds were held to a 3-3 draw at St. James' Park.
