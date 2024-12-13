Arne Slot Heaps Praise On A Surprising Aspect Of Liverpool Forward Mohamed Salah's Game
Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot was full of praise for Mohamed Salah ahead of his team's Premier League encounter with Fulham on Saturday.
The Egyptian's form has been one of the main reasons why Liverpool find themselves top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables.
Despite Salah's phenomenal form in front of goal, Slot (via Liverpoolfc.com) was keen to focus on the forward's defensive work in his pre-match press conference ahead of the match against the West London outfit.
"And in general working really hard with the team for the ball when we don’t have the ball!
"That is something that was not on your list but what is really important for us as a team as well. I work with a lot of quality players over here and Mo is definitely one of them, but he is also one of the ones who should score goals like the other attackers that we have.
"He is also part of the fact why we keep as many clean sheets as we do because we defend with 11 and we attack with 11."
The Dutchman could not ignore Salah's contributions at the other end of the pitch, however, which have seen him score 16 times and provide 12 assists in just 22 matches.
"He is one of the ones that is the end product of one of our attacks and he’s doing that really well for years in a row already for Liverpool. Let’s hope we can continue doing that in the upcoming weeks as well."
The Reds match with Marco Silva's team kicks off at 3pm on Saturday and details of how to watch on TV or via Live Stream can be found HERE.