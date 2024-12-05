Former Liverpool Player 'Wouldn't Be Surprised' To See Mohamed Salah At Bayern Munich Next Season
The future of Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah continues to dominate the headlines after the 32-year-old's magnificent start to the season.
Salah was on target again with a brace in Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Newcastle on Wednesday evening to fire himself ahead of Erling Haaland and to the top of the goalscoring charts.
Despite the Egyptian's fantastic form, there are still no signs that a breakthrough is close in negotiations to extend his contract at Anfield that expires next summer.
At the start of January, the player and his representatives will be free to talk to overseas clubs regarding a potential transfer, meaning the hierarchy at the club faces a race against time to secure their talisman before the risk increases that he will move on after eight glorious years.
Former Red Didi Hamann has suggested in an interview with Genting Casino that he would not be surprised to see Salah end up at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.
“If Liverpool don't offer him a contract, I wouldn't be surprised to see Mohamed Salah end up at Bayern Munich."
“At the moment, they've got wingers who haven’t really set the world alight on the pitch. I wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to bring him in.
“They won’t be the only club either, he wants to play at the highest level and if that’s not with Liverpool it will be at another huge club.”
There is no doubt that several potential suitors will be queuing up to sign a player who is up there with the best in the world, and Bayern could be on that list.
It would be unforgivable of Liverpool, however, to allow Salah to depart as he continues to break more and more records, firing them to the top of the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables this season.
Fans will be hoping, therefore, as a result, the club will be doing everything it can to get the situation sorted.