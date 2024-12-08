Manchester United Fan Max Verstappen Admits To Being Excited By Liverpool Amid Virgil van Dijk Invite
FIA Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen has admitted being excited when friends Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo do well for Liverpool, even though he is a Manchester United fan.
The four-time champion follows PSV Eindhoven in Holland but is also a keen admirer of the English game, having followed the Red Devils since he was a youngster under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Despite his allegiance to Liverpool's North West rivals, his friendship with the Dutch contingent at Anfield means he has a vested interested in their progress.
In an interview with the Mirror, the 27-year-old even admitted he is excited when his friends at Anfield do well and that it may not be long before he is spotted at Liverpool's home as a guest of their captain.
"I just like to stay in touch. Of course, I like to see the Dutch national team do well.
"Virgil keeps inviting me to come to a game and I will definitely do it. I'm not that idiot that hates another club. When I see Virgil play or Cody, when they do well at Liverpool, that excites me as well."
"When they're leading in the league, I'm like, ‘Yeah, that's great’. They're having an amazing season. It's cool. I'm also a fan of Barcelona. It's not like I hate Real Madrid. I'm a little bit more of a fan of Barcelona."