‘No Comparison’ - Former Liverpool Player On Arne Slot v Mikel Arteta Debate
Former Liverpool player Stephen Warnock has weighed in on the Arne Slot vs Mikel Arteta debate following Slot's remarkable start at Anfield since taking over from club legend Jurgen Klopp in the summer.
The Dutchman has overseen a smooth transition at the club so far as the Reds lead the Premier League table with 35 points, four points above second-placed Chelsea who have played a game more. They have reached the last of the Champions League and are the only team with a 100% record in the competition.
Liverpool have also progressed to the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. Arsenal, on the other hand, have struggled for form and consistency this season as they lie third in the league standings, six points behind the league leaders but have played a game more.
Arteta has come under immense pressure for his failure to add to the Emirate FA Cup he won back in 2020 when he replaced Unai Emery. Arsenal have come close to winning the league title but have finished second in the last two seasons.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetBrain Stephen Warnock claimed that if Arne Slot were to win the Premier League in his debut season, there would be no comparison to Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard has yet to achieve that feat.
He said: "Well, I think if Slot wins the Premier League, I don't think there's a comparison to Arteta because he hasn't done it, to be able to come in that 1st season and win a Premier League. I think there'll be comparisons to all the managers. I think there's a lot of talk around Liverpool. And this is very difficult for me to say, and I don't really like saying it because it's just, it's far too early to say.
"But Liverpool fans are almost saying it's like when Shankly left and Paisley came in, you had that ability to take the team to the next level. And people are saying, with Klopp coming, leaving his time and being so successful in what he did and Slot comes in and improves, it makes them better.
"That’s the route he's going down. I don't see it like that at all because Bob Paisley dominated for years. And I think the way the Premier League's shaping up at the moment is that it's gonna be ultra-competitive for the next 3 or 4 years between not just Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester sorry.
"Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City. You're gonna throw Chelsea into that mix now because of the way that they've spent so wisely in the last couple of years, and then Maresca's had a huge influence on their squad. So, it's gonna be difficult for Liverpool to dominate, at all, but I think the the job that Arne Slot has been applauded and rightly so, but he's got to he's got to get over the line.
"You can't have the start that you've had for the season and be top of both the Champions League and the Premier League. And then come the end of the season, you go, they fell away. They need to continue exactly what they're doing."
Read More:
Arne Slot Could Be Without Four Key Liverpool Players For Premier League Clash Against Fulham
Trent Alexander-Arnold 'Seduced' By Real Madrid Interest Amid Liverpool Contract Uncertainty
Tottenham Could Be Without Two Key Men For Visit Of Liverpool After Fresh Injury Blows