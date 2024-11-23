Another Report Links Liverpool To Inter Milan Striker As They Learn Asking Price
Another outlet is reporting Liverpool's interest in Inter Milan and France forward Marcus Thuram.
A surprise link emerged earlier this week from Italy, suggesting that the Reds were on the trail of the 27-year-old.
Despite Liverpool's fantastic start to the season, it appears the club's hierarchy is looking at how they can give new Head Coach Arne Slot the best possible chance to maintain their challenge on multiple fronts.
The Dutchman's team currently sit on top of both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League tables and also have an EFL Cup quarter-final against Southampton to look forward to next month.
The addition of Federico Chiesa in the Summer from Juventus gave Slot what is arguably the best array of attacking options in the League, with the Italian added to the quintet of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo.
It was surprising, therefore, to see Liverpool linked with a move for France international Thuram, who has been a big success since joining Inter Milan from Borussia Moenchengladbach in the summer of 2023.
Mundo Deportivo is now the third outlet in just a few days to confirm the interest in him from Anfield as the league leaders look to strengthen Slot's squad further or replace some of his current options.
The Spanish outlet also suggests that Liverpool would need to trigger Thuram's release clause of €85million to secure his services as well as pay him an annual wage in excess of €6million.
Whilst the report claims it's possible that Liverpool could be prepared to pay the fee for the player with eight goals and eight assists to his name this season, Thuram himself is content in Milan and feels valued by the club, and that could prove to be the biggest obstacle to any transfer.