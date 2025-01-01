Arne Slot Prioritising Two Key Positions To Bolster Liverpool Squad In Summer Transfer Window
With Liverpool's main focus on extending the contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah, the Reds are unlikely to make any big moves during the January transfer window.
However, the Premier League leaders would be prepared to act if they see an opportunity in the market. All three players have been involved in lengthy contract talks but there has been no breakthrough so far and as it stands, Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold will leave for nothing in the summer.
The trio can now officially open talks with foreign clubs over potential pre-contract agreements. Real Madrid are ready to pay £20million to persuade Liverpool to sell Alexander-Arnold in January, but the Reds have no interest in losing the player while fighting on all fronts.
Salah and Van Dijk are reportedly likely to 'end up' signing new Liverpool contracts while Alexander-Arnold could leave in the summer with Real Madrid not ready to give up on their no.1 target.
Liverpool are expected to ramp up talks with Salah, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold this month even though they are relaxed about the situation.
Several players continue to be linked with a move to Anfield but Arne Slot admits he does not expect Liverpool to make any signings this window. The Dutchman said: “There’s nothing in the media yet about who we’re going to bring in? No? And also not in my mind.
"I’m very happy with the squad we have, I said this six months ago and everybody was like 'is this guy crazy?’ But I think the players show the confidence the club and me had in them was all deserved.
Slot made only one permanent signing to the squad left by Jurgen Klopp over the summer. Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool from Juventus but the forward has struggled for form and fitness, starting only one game this season.
The Reds missed out on Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi after the 25-year-old opted to stay his boyhood club at least for this season.
According to Football Insider, Liverpool are already laying the groundwork for full-back and holding midfield signings in the summer window. The report claims that there is no urgency at Anfield to make something happen and they are now set to wait until the summer to improve their squad.
Liverpool sit top of the league and Champions League tables. They have also reached the semifinals of the Carabao Cup.
