Barcelona Offered Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez As They Search For A New Number Nine
Barcelona appear to be in the market for a new number nine next summer, with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez one of the names under consideration.
Robert Lewandowski is having a fantastic season for the La Liga giants with 23 goals already, but at 36 is not a long-term solution for Hansi Flick.
The Polish international's current deal at the Camp Nou has 18 months left, which gives them time to look for a successor, and Diario Sport reports that they are considering the option of signing a new striker next summer.
The Spanish outlet also claims that one of the names that has been offered to them is Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Nunez.
Nunez signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2022 for a fee that could rise to €85million, and despite some promising spells, he has only registered 37 goals in 118 appearances.
The 25-year-old continues to divide opinion, and there is increasing concern that he may not be the right man to spearhead the attack going forward under new Head Coach Arne Slot.
For now, Nunez remains a fan favourite with many due to his effort and incredible work rate, but patience is wearing thin with others who expected a bigger goal return for such a large fee.
It does feel that this season is, therefore, make or break for the striker, and unless something changes in the coming months, it is quite possible he could be on the move next summer.