Fabrizio Romano Says To Keep An Eye On Rival Club For Left-Back Linked With Liverpool
The January transfer window opens in a week, and while Liverpool have Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold's contracts to figure out, they are also rumored to be looking at other positions to strengthen.
With Andrew Robertson having put his body on the line since 2017 for Liverpool, potentially signing a left-back to take over from the 30-year-old Scottish international captain could be something supporters see as soon as January.
READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk Unlikely To Get Mohamed Salah Money To Stay At Liverpool
28-year-old Kostas Tsimikas has yet to usurp Robertson in the pecking order and might be too old for the club to rely on, given owner Fenway Sports Group’s tendency to prefer younger players in the squad.
One name Liverpool have been linked with in recent months has been Bournemouth’s Miloš Kerkez.
READ MORE: Trent Alexander-Arnold Contract Situation 'Most Problematic' For Liverpool
The 21-year-old has impressed at Bournemouth and has made 45 Premier League appearances since joining the club in 2023.
Kerkez meets many of Liverpool’s criteria for a left-back, but according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, supporters should keep an eye on Manchester United.
In the Men in Blazers interview, host Roger ‘Rog’ Bennett asked Romano about Kerkez.
Romano answered: “For Miloš Kerkez, I think keep an eye on Manchester United because Manchester United are also looking for that position, and Man United, I’m told, are more concrete than Liverpool in this monitoring activity for Miloš Kerkez.”
While the Italian journalist didn’t wholly rule Liverpool out of a move for the Bournemouth left-back, it doesn’t look likely Kerkez will be lining up for the Reds come January.