La Liga Star Remains Top Target For Liverpool Ahead Of January Transfer
The January transfer window could be the perfect opportunity for Arne Slot to strengthen his Liverpool squad after a quiet summer as the Dutchman eyes silverware in his debut season, having taken over Jurgen Klopp back in June.
READ MORE: Diogo Jota Picks Perfect Christmas Present For Trent Alexander-Arnold Amid Liverpool Contract Situation
The Reds made only one permanent signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus in a deal worth £10m while Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will remain on loan at Valencia before moving to Anfield next summer.
There is a small issue surrounding the futures of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah. All three players are out of contract, however, the club have offered them new deals and talks are still ongoing.
Liverpool are desperate to keep hold of the trio, however, the Reds could also have the opportunity to revisit a failed transfer from the summer after Real Sociedad Midfielder Martin Zubimendi turned down a move to Anfield.
READ MORE: Arne Slot Speaks Out On Chelsea's Transfer Spending Ahead of January Transfer Window
Zubimendi, who was top of Liverpool's shortlist was heavily linked with a move to the club during the summer transfer window and the Reds were willing to activate his €60million (£50.1million) release clause.
However, the 25-year-old opted to stay with his boyhood club. The Spain midfielder has racked up over 200 first-team appearances for the Basque outfit and is regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.
He played a key role after helping Spain win Euro 2024 in July. Opening up on why he rejected a transfer to Liverpool, he told Diario Vasco: “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned.
“I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me But I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay.”
READ MORE:Three Liverpool Players One Booking Away From Suspension Ahead of Tottenham Premier League Clash
“I don’t believe in “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunities,” adds the Spain midfielder, crucially. “If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush.
“I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project,” he says. "I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take.
"It wasn’t that hard of a decision.” There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me. And that was staying.”
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Zubimendi remains a top target for Liverpool. The midfielder is also attracting interest from several clubs including Manchester City but Slot's side are keen on signing him to bolster their squad.
It is believed that Liverpool have not given up on signing Zubimendi. He has made 21 appearances, scored once, and provided two assists for Real Sociedad across all competitions this season.
READ MORE:Liverpool Players Likely To Be Available For Premier League Clash With Tottenham Hotspur