Liverpool Bid £35m For Bournemouth Left-Back Milos Kerkez As Arne Slot Eyes Defensive Reinforcement
Rumours are already swirling about the potential transfer business that Liverpool may look to complete when the window reopens in less than two months. The Reds signed only one player last summer and it remains to be seen if they will add any new faces to their squad.
Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield and in the past few days, reports have claimed that Liverpool are interested in signing Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez.
It is believed that Arne Slot's side have already approached the Cherries to ask permission to hold talks with Kerkez ahead of a possible transfer. Kerkez is currently top of Slot's shortlist for the left-back position as Andy Robertson continues to battle for fitness and form.
Robertson, who was one of the best signings of the Jurgen Klopp era has struggled for consistency this season despite making 15 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this term.
His deputy Kostas Tsimikas has been in fine form but the club are looking for an upgrade to strengthen the squad and it appears Liverpool are stepping up their interest in adding Kerkez to their ranks.
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool have made a £35million bid for the young Hungarian, however, Bournemouth want close to £45million to consider parting ways with one of their prized assets.
Kerkez has been one of the Cherries’ top performers under Andoni Iraola and has been continuously linked with a move away from the club.
He has featured 44 times since his move to the Vitality in 2023 from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar, including starts in all 11 of their Premier League games so far this campaign.
Liverpool are not the only club interested in the highly-rated defender, Manchester United have also enquired about Kerkez as Ruben Amorim eyes his first signing as United boss in the winter transfer window.
The Red Devils have been forced to play Diogo Dalot, a right-back by trade, on the left-hand side this season due to injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, who is now back after a 17-month injury lay-off.
Man United have also been linked with Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.
We will have to wait and see if Liverpool will increase their offer for Kerkez.