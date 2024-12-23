Liverpool FC ON SI

Liverpool 'Blown Away' By €60Million Spanish Midfielder As Martin Zubimendi Alternative

The Reds are reported to be interested in another Spanish midfielder after a move for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi fell through last summer

According to a report, Liverpool are looking at another Spanish midfielder as an alternative to Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi.

The Anfield hierarchy thought they had secured a deal for the transfer of the Spanish international last summer before the 25-year-old pulled out at the last minute.

Despite the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch in the number six role at Liverpool, some reports have suggested that Richard Hughes could return for Zubimendi when the transfer window re-opens in January.

Premier League Liverpool's Ryan Gravenberch is in action during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield in Liverpool, England / IMAGO / NurPhoto

Anfield Watch are reporting, however, that it is Spanish under-21 international Nico Gonzalez who is now on the radar of chiefs at the Merseyside club.

Nico Gonzalez
Nico Gonzalez in action for Porto / IMAGO / NurPhoto

They claim that Liverpool scouts have been 'blown away' by the midfielder's performances for Porto.

Gonzalez was a member of the famous La Masia academy in Barcelona but departed for the Primeira Liga in the summer of 2023 for a fee of less than €10million.

As reported by the outlet, the Catalan club have a buy-back clause of €30million until June 2025, but other interested parties may need to trigger his release clause of €60million.

