Liverpool, Man City & Man Utd Monitoring Everton Defender Jarrad Branthwaite As Contract Doubts Emerge
According to a report, three of the Premier League's biggest clubs are monitoring Jarrad Branthwaite's situation at Everton.
The 22-year-old defender's uncompromising and dominant style and the fact he is left-footed make him an attractive proposition for the giants, who could all be looking for defensive reinforcements in the coming months.
For Liverpool, a long-term successor for Virgil van Dijk is needed, although the urgency for that will decrease if the Dutchman puts pen to paper on a new deal at Anfield.
Both Manchester clubs are underachieving this season and are, therefore, expected to look for reinforcements to help them climb back to the top.
Mail Sport reports that the three clubs are monitoring Branthwaite's situation at Everton, with the defender valued at £75million and out of contract in the summer of 2027.
The Toffees had been expected to open talks over a new deal to reward Branthwaite for his performances, but as of yet, that has not happened, with the outlet suggesting that the hierarchy at the club are concerned about whether they can afford to make him one of the top earners at the club.
With just over two years left to run on his contract, Everton will be keen to try and resolve the issue in the coming months before his value starts to drop as he approaches the end of his current deal.