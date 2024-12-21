Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United & Real Madrid Told €80Million January Transfer Not Possible
The winter transfer window is just around the corner, with clubs able to make signings from the 1st January 2025.
They will have just over a month to do their business, with the deadline for signings on Monday, 3rd February at 11 pm.
Some of Europe's biggest clubs are expected to be active for varying reasons in what is known as a difficult window to navigate.
Manchester City may have to look at potential midfield reinforcements with Rodri out long term and Pep Guardiola's team having won just one match out of the last 12.
Ruben Amorim will also be keen to strengthen the squad at Old Trafford with Mason Mount now injured and as he tries to transform the fortunes of the Premier League giants.
Real Madrid have endured an indifferent start to the season, particularly in the Champions League, and are struggling to replace Toni Kroos, who retired in the summer.
For Liverpool, the story is a different one. Arne Slot's team tops both the Premier League and also find themselves at the summit of Europe's most prestigious competition.
The well-publicised chase for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubmendi before the start of the season indicated that the Anfield hierarchy may feel they are still in need of a midfielder.
According to Rômulo Giacomin via Trivela, however, Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has been linked with all four clubs, will not be sold in January.
The Brazilian journalist rules out the sale of the 25-year-old when the window opens with Atalanta flying high in Serie A and also likely to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League.