Liverpool Plotting Move To Sign £60m-Rated Premier League Star In Summer As Diogo Jota Replacement
Liverpool have strengthened their lead at the top of the Premier League table following an emphatic 6-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur and are ready to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window which opens in less than two weeks.
The Reds showed their title credentials once again on Sunday as they opened a four-point lead at the summit after second-placed Chelsea dropped points earlier in the day against Everton.
Despite a quiet summer transfer window, Arne Slot has overseen a smooth transition at the club since replacing Jurgen Klopp in June. Liverpool brought in only one permanent signing following the arrival of Federico Chiesa from Juventus.
Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will remain on loan at La Liga side Valencia before moving to Anfield next summer. With the Reds competing on all fronts, additions are needed in the winter transfer window, however, they will have to wait until the summer to make a move for one of their targets.
Liverpool are interested in Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro as Arne Slot looks to bolster his attacking options following concerns over both Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.
Jota has been hampered by injuries during his time at Anfield so far while Nunez has failed to find the back of the net consistently. The Uruguay international has four goals and three assists in 22 appearances for the Reds this season in all competitions.
Speaking exclusively to LFC Transfer Room, courtesy of BetSelect.co.uk, Fabrizio Romano disclosed that Liverpool are monitoring Pedro ahead of a possible move in 2025. He said: "There are many links with Joao Pedro, Brighton forward who's been doing excellent for couple of years in Premier League; my understanding is that at this stage there's still no concrete negotiations for Joao, no club to club approach.
"Liverpool are just one of several clubs (more than three) closely monitoring Joao Pedro, who's an excellent talent and could leave Brighton in July 2025; but I don't anticipate any move in January and remember, it's always difficult to negotiate with the Seagulls."
Pedro is one of the most exciting young forwards in the Premier League and since his move to the Amex Stadium from Watford in 2023, he has racked up 24 goals and registered six assists in 51 games for the Seagulls.
According to Football Insider, Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Pedro and have been keeping tabs on his progress so far. The 23-year-old is said would be interested in a move away from Brighton to join one of the top Premier League sides.
It is believed that Brighton would demand at least double the £30million fee they paid Watford in 2023 if they are to sell him and any move for the highly-rated Brazilian will have to wait until the summer given Brighton’s tough negotiations in the transfer market.
