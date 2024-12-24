Liverpool Target Real Madrid Star With 'Ideal Profile' To Help Win Premier League
Liverpool opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with the 6-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
The statement win created some breathing space for Arne Slot's team over rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, with the Reds also having a game in hand after the Merseyside derby was postponed just over two weeks ago.
It was a quiet summer for the Dutchman and new Sporting Director Richard Hughes, with only Federico Chiesa signed from Juventus and Giorgi Marmardashvili signed and loaned back to Valencia.
There was also the highly publicised chase of Real Socieded midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who looked set for Anfield before seemingly getting cold feet at the last minute.
Ryan Gravenberch has stepped up to become a hugely dominant force and influential player for Liverpool since then, but the feeling remains that they still might be one midfielder short.
With that in mind, according to Fichajes, chiefs at Liverpool could make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.
The France international has struggled to fully establish himself as a regular in Carlo Ancelotti's midfield and has often been deployed in the centre of defence this season.
The Spanish outlet claims that the 24-year-old is seen as an 'ideal profile' by the hierarchy at Liverpool to help them win the Premier League. They also state that Los Blancos may be willing to listen to suitable offers for Tchouameni, meaning a deal in January cannot be ruled out.