Martin Zubimendi New Transfer Twist Offers Liverpool Renewed Hope Amid Arsenal Interest
There has been a new twist in Martin Zubimendi's transfer saga. Reports emerged on Tuesday claiming that Arsenal are pursuing a deal to sign the Real Sociedad midfielder, who was Liverpool's top transfer target last summer.
The Reds had agreed a deal with the La Liga side, however, Zubimendi decided to stay at his boyhood club. The Spain international is a product of Real Sociedad’s academy and has racked up over 200 appearances for the club since his debut in 2019.
Explaining his decision to reject Liverpool in the summer, Zubimendi said: "They were uncomfortable moments for me, because, as is normal, people talk a lot.
"But, anyway, you think about the pros and cons, thinking about it carefully, and you come to the conclusion that, well, for me the best thing was to stay at Real.
"Each one also looks at their personal progress a little. Because of who I am, the project, and the importance that I was going to have this year, I think that I still had steps to take at Real.
"Yes, there are many variables that come into the equation, but the main one was, selfishly thinking, what was best for me. It is true that then there are those thoughts, but I tell you that I tried to be, although it may seem untrue, as selfish as possible, thinking about myself first and foremost, the best thing was to stay."
Zubimendi added: "It didn't even occur to me to read anything. It's just that, look, they were difficult days. I didn't go out much, I didn't talk much to people, so I isolated myself a little from everything."
"I didn't want to be contaminated, but I wanted to not be influenced by... I wanted the decision to be mine alone. I don't think about the last train or things like that. I mean, I don't believe in those things.
"If you are good or really want those things, in the end, they will come to you, right? There is not just one option in this life. It depends on how you look at it. There's quite a lot. I think I have years ahead of me. I am happy with the contract I have, so we haven't talked about anything else."
According to AS, no decision has been made over Zubimendi despite reports that he is close to joining Arsenal next summer. The Spanish outlet claims that the defensive midfielder has not committed to any club, with all of his focus on helping Real Sociedad.
His decision about his future will be made in the summer, however, Zubimendi is not ruling anything out, with Liverpool still a possibility.
