Full Match Highlights For PSG's 7-0 Win Over Stade Briochin In The Coup de France
PSG thrashed Stade Briochin 7-0 in their Coup de France clash on February 22. The Parisians secured their ticket to the next round of the competition with an exceptional win.
Youngster Joao Neves opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side in the 16th minute. Goncalo Ramos started taking center stage, scoring in the 36th minute and then converting a 49th-minute penalty.
Desire Doue again found the back of the net with a 55th-minute strike. Ramos then completed his hat trick three minutes later. Senny Mayulu (66') and Ousmane Dembele (85') also joined the party to seal a resounding 7-0 win for Luis Enrique's side.
PSG remains unbeaten in domestic competitions, and its recent performance showed a gulf in level with the opponent. The Parisians controlled the tempo of the game with 75% possession. They had nine shots on target compared to Stade Briochin's two.
PSG are now through to the semi-final of the French Cup. They ruthlessly dismissed any chance of a major upset.
Stade Briochin vs PSG: Full match highlights
Next up for PSG is a Ligue 1 home clash against LOSC Lille on March 1. PSG has 18 wins and five draws from their 23 league games and has amassed 59 points. They hold a massive 13-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.
Luis Enrique's team is also through to the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. They have a tough test awaiting against Premier League leaders Liverpool.
The Latest PSG News:
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Agent Addresses PSG Contract And Inter Milan Links
Stade Briochin 0-7 PSG: Parisians Make Light Work Of Fourth Tier Team In French Cup
PSG To Rest Three Key Players In The Coupe de France Ahead Of Liverpool UCL Game
Former Agent Would Recommend On-Loan PSG Star To Serie A Teams