Stade Briochin 0-7 PSG: Parisians Make Light Work Of Fourth Tier Team In French Cup
PSG cruised into the semi-final of the Coupe de France, beating fourth-tier side Stade Briochin 7-0 at Roazhon Park in Rennes.
Goals from João Neves, Desire Doue, Senny Mayulu, Ousmane Dembele, and a Goncalo Ramos hat trick secured the Parisians' comfortable win.
PSG Professional Against Division Four Stade Briochin
Both teams started the game well, but PSG brought the game's first save. Goncalo Ramos heading goalwards from the corner for a routine save from the Stade Briochin Goalkeeper.
The Ligue 1 team did strike first in the 16th minute. João Neves smashed into the net, the ball bouncing straight to him from a deflected shot that hit the crossbar.
PSG started to create more chances, and Fabian Ruiz rattled the crossbar with a long-range effort. However, the fourth-division side avoided further damage until Goncalo Ramos (36') made it 2-0.
Briochin was not fazed, continuing to push bodies forward on the counterattack. The final ball was just eluding them. They did manage to keep it to just two at halftime, a decent result for the Championnat National 2 Group 2 team.
The away team put the tie beyond doubt just 3 minutes into the second half. Ramos scored from the penalty spot after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was fouled in the box.
The goals kept coming, Desire Doue (55') smashing in the fourth from just inside the area. Stade Briochin looked to go into its shells to keep the score respectable. However, that soon turned to five, Doue setting up Ramos for his hattrick.
Senny Mayulu got in on the act, and Doue again assisted as the 18-year-old slammed the ball in to make it 6-0.
The home team tried to push to find a consolation goal, cheered on by their fans, who had stayed despite its team being 6-0 down. PSG again scored, and substitute Ousmane Dembele got in on the act.
PSG advanced to the semi-final stage, one step closer to defending its title. They could face Cannes, Dunkerque, or Reims in the next round.
The Latest PSG News:
Former Agent Would Recommend On-Loan PSG Star To Serie A Teams
Gianluigi Donnarumma’s Agent Addresses PSG Contract And Inter Milan Links
Coupe de France: 5 Classic Quarter-Final Matches Involving PSG