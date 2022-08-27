Chelsea Vs Leicester City Player Ratings

Chelsea took all three points off Leicester City in a 2-1 home win after going down to 10 men. Here are the player ratings from today's game.

Conor Gallagher was sent off early on after two reckless challenges saw the English youngster dismissed for receiving a second yellow card.

Raheem Sterling then broke the deadlock in the 46th minute after a deflected shot looped over the Leicester keeper. Sterling then had two to his name when the winger was at the end of a Reece James cross, doubling Chelsea's lead.

IMAGO / PA Images

Leicester then had their turn after Harvey Barnes caught Edouard Mendy out at his near post which gave the away side some hope however Chelsea managed to fight off the foxes and claim the three points.

Ratings

Mendy - 6

Chelsea's number one started off strong making some key saves in the first half keeping the score level at halftime. Mendy got beat at the near post which he will probably be disappointed about but was there when called upon.

Reece James - 8

The English fullback got the all-important assist for Raheem Sterling's second goal and almost scored himself hitting the post in the first half.

Thiago Silva - 7

Silva as always commanded the Blue's defence and showed class making some key tackles and interceptions. A rock at the back despite his age still.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

The youngster was strong as always in the air however struggled to deal with Jamie Vardy.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6.5

Loftus-Cheek looked comfortable in his new role at right wing-back but failed to convert an early chance which was nearly costly for the Blues.

Marc Cucurella - 8

The Spaniard assisted Sterling's first goal of the game and looked strong going up and down the pitch.

Jorginho - 7

The captain dictated the midfield as he usually does and played quite well despite having to cover for the departed Conor Gallagher.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Conor Gallagher - 2

Another poor game from Gallagher after letting the team down with two reckless challenges leading to the English international getting sent off in the 28th minute. Gallagher has failed again to make an impact in this Chelsea squad.

Mason Mount - 5

Mount struggled to get into this game after playing more of a defensive position today, was taken off so Chelsea could strengthen and change formation at halftime.

Raheem Sterling - 9

Thomas Tuchels new forward opened his goal-scoring account today after putting two past Danny Ward in the second half giving Chelsea the win. Could have had a hattrick as well.

Kai Havertz - 4

Havertz again failed to make an impact today. made some runs off the ball but came to nothing really.

Substitutes

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5

Came on at halftime and made an impact. Also made an important interception at the end of the game.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Came on a did a good job considering the Croatian has just come back from injury.

Christian Pulisic - 5

Came on late and couldn't make a difference.

Ben Chilwell - N/A

Read More Chelsea Stories