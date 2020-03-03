Live updates: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Welcome to our live blog for Chelsea versus Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

The winner of tonight's tie will be one step away from a Wembley semi-final at the national stadium next month.

For the Blues, they are looking to go one step further than last year after being knocked out in the fifth round against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to name a strong side after playing weakened sides against Everton and Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season after a shock 3-0 loss to Watford.

Follow the game with us below with live updates:

*Refresh for updates

----------

READ HERE: COULD KEPA ARRIZABALAGA RETURN TO THE STARTING XI?

----------

THE LAST MEETING

----------

READ HERE: EARLY CHELSEA TEAM NEWS TO FACE LIVERPOOL

----------

THE STAGE IS SET

Chelsea FC via Getty Images

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube