Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Live updates: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Matt Debono

Welcome to our live blog for Chelsea versus Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup at Stamford Bridge. 

The winner of tonight's tie will be one step away from a Wembley semi-final at the national stadium next month.

For the Blues, they are looking to go one step further than last year after being knocked out in the fifth round against Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to name a strong side after playing weakened sides against Everton and Shrewsbury Town.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat of the season after a shock 3-0 loss to Watford.

Follow the game with us below with live updates:  

*Refresh for updates

----------

READ HERE: COULD KEPA ARRIZABALAGA RETURN TO THE STARTING XI?

A565B9C2-6FBC-4FAE-AC1D-599D25FE93C9
Getty Images

----------

THE LAST MEETING

----------

READ HERE: EARLY CHELSEA TEAM NEWS TO FACE LIVERPOOL

EF82F63E-86BE-4A65-B61D-0C87C9235C8E
Getty Images

----------

THE STAGE IS SET

6A6EC0BC-9898-4C76-AEBB-497A1C0C6518
Chelsea FC via Getty Images

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ornstein: Early indications suggest Jadon Sancho not a deal for Chelsea

Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho, but a deal to join the Blues is unlikely.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono

Manchester United lead race for Chelsea target Jadon Sancho

Chelsea have suffered a major blow in their chase to land Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

All the statistics ahead of the Emirates FA Cup fifth round meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea versus Liverpool on Tuesday 3rd March will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea host Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Everything you need to know on how to tune in for the fifth round cup tie between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic is desperate to return to Chelsea side from injury

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed Christian Pulisic is desperate to return from injury after two months out.

Matt Debono

Lampard: N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek absences huge loss for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has admitted that following the injuries to midfield duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante, they have been a huge loss for Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides Chelsea team news ahead of Liverpool cup tie

Frank Lampard has revealed the extent of Chelsea's injury problems ahead of their fifth round meeting against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga in frame to return to Chelsea side against Liverpool

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga is in contention to start against Liverpool on Tuesday in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono