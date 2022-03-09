Ben Chilwell offered Chelsea a welcome boost earlier this week when he returned to the pitches of their Cobham training base.

The 24-year-old suffered an anterior crucial ligament injury during Chelsea's 4-0 win at Stamford Bridge over Juventus back in November.

Surgery was delayed until the end of 2021 to learn if the injury would heal on its own, but the England international was required to undergo under the knife, a surgery which was a success.

IMAGO / PA Images

But as a result, Thomas Tuchel would be left with a huge void to fill with Chilwell ruled out for the remainder of the season.

On Tuesday, Chilwell was pictured doing individual sessions at Cobham, embarking on his fitness journey to recovery.

Chilwell isn't expected to return until next season, but Doctor Physical Therapy, Fitness and Movement coach Dr. Rajpal Brar says the left wing-back could now be out for around two months.

He claims 'due to amount of prehab he had before heading into surgery', Chilwell could make a 'quicker return than norma'.

A video of Chilwell's recovery is needed to make a better judgement, but research points to 'significantly better outcomes in these cases', adds Brar.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

After Reece James' return from a hamstring injury - James scored the opening goal at Burnley on Saturday, Tuchel acknowledged the importance of both wing-backs which have seen Chelsea suffer from their absences.

"The wing-backs are crucial," said Tuchel. "We missed Reecey and Ben for too long. It can change a whole streak of results."

The Chelsea head coach added: “I said it many times. I think the biggest struggle for us in this season in this moment is the injuries of key players and long-term injuries of key players and Reecey is one of the key players, and also Ben Chilwell."

