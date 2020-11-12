Chelsea will soon hold talks with defender Kurt Zouma over a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has been a regular under Frank Lampard this season in Chelsea's backline having formed a partnership with fellow French-speaker and new arrival Thiago Silva.

Zouma, who attracted interest from various clubs in the summer, has already bagged three goals in seven Premier League appearances this season and is set to earn himself a new deal in west London.

(Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

As per Fabrizio Romano, the club will shortly begin negotiations with the centre-back over a new deal, with Lampard happy with Zouma.

Lampard sees his 'new leader' Zouma as the future of the club and is set to extend his current deal, which runs until 2023, further.

Despite a few errors, Zouma has been a consistent performer in the side this term, and it has showed with Chelsea's defensive record this season compared to last season.

