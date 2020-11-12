SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Chelsea to open talks with defender Kurt Zouma over new contract at club

Matt Debono

Chelsea will soon hold talks with defender Kurt Zouma over a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old has been a regular under Frank Lampard this season in Chelsea's backline having formed a partnership with fellow French-speaker and new arrival Thiago Silva. 

Zouma, who attracted interest from various clubs in the summer, has already bagged three goals in seven Premier League appearances this season and is set to earn himself a new deal in west London. 

burnley-v-chelsea-premier-league (20)
(Photo by Molly Darlington - Pool/Getty Images)

As per Fabrizio Romano, the club will shortly begin negotiations with the centre-back over a new deal, with Lampard happy with Zouma. 

Lampard sees his 'new leader' Zouma as the future of the club and is set to extend his current deal, which runs until 2023, further. 

Despite a few errors, Zouma has been a consistent performer in the side this term, and it has showed with Chelsea's defensive record this season compared to last season. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Reece James on arrivals of duo Hakim Ziyech & Thiago Silva

Chelsea defender Reece James has revealed his relationship with new arrival Hakim Ziyech clicked early on.

Matt Debono

Could Mateo Kovacic have to self-isolate due to positive Covid test in Croatia squad?

Mateo Kovacic will not have to self-isolate after his Croatian teammate Domagoj Vida was substituted at half-time during Croatia's 3-3 draw against Turkey after testing positive for Covid-19.

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour provides positive injury update after knee injury

Billy Gilmour has provided a positive injury update following his return from a long-term knee injury.

Matt Debono

Thiago Silva wants to stay at Chelsea beyond next summer

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has admitted he wants to extend his time at the club beyond next summer.

Matt Debono

PSG: Letting Thiago Silva join Chelsea 'could have been a mistake'

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director believes the French club could have made a mistake by letting Thiago Silva leave on a free transfer.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic returns to Chelsea from USMNT duty to continue hamstring recovery

Christian Pulisic has returned to Chelsea for further treatment after withdrawing from the USMNT camp.

Matt Debono

Chelsea trio named in 'Premier League Best New Signing XI'

Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner have all been included in the 'Premier League Best New Signing XI' following their summer transfers to Chelsea.

Matt Debono

'Winning titles with Chelsea worth a lot more', Kai Havertz reveals

Kai Havertz has admitted that he joined Chelsea this summer from Bayer Leverkusen because the club vision for the future was exciting.

Matt Debono

Chelsea vs Sheffield United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea will be looking to win their fourth consecutive game in all competitions when they face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: 'Chelsea showing great signs' of progress

Frank Lampard was delighted with Chelsea's performance during their 4-1 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono