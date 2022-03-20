Skip to main content
FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Details: Date & Time, How to Watch, Chelsea's Ball Number & Potential Opponents

The FA Cup semi-final draw will take place on Sunday evening and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be keen to book their spot in the final for a third straight season.

Consecutive defeats in the final against Arsenal and Leicester City has seen Wembley become an unlucky place for the Blues. They will be back again for the semi-finals next month, looking to right their wrongs from their Wembley defeat earlier this season too having lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. 

Thomas Tuchel's side ensure they were in Sunday's semi-final draw following a 2-0 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday evening at the Riverside Stadium. 

imago1010724383h

First half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech were enough to ensure their FA Cup journey continued to at least the semi final stage. 

Now they are one game away from the final as the draw takes place on Sunday evening where they will find out their last-four opponents. 

When is the draw?

Date: Sunday 20 March

When? The draw will take place ahead of the quarter-final tie between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool which kicks off at 6pm (UK) - around 5.30pm.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be broadcast live in the UK on ITV, as well as the official FA Cup's Twitter and Facebook channels.

What ball number are Chelsea?

The Blues are ball number three going into the draw after their victory on Saturday.

Full list of possible opponents and ball numbers:

1 Crystal Palace or Everton
2 Nottingham Forest or Liverpool
3 Chelsea
4 Southampton or Manchester City

