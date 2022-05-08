Inside Marcos Alonso & Thomas Tuchel's Half-Time Chelsea Bust-Up vs Wolves

Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel had a 'heated exchange' at half-time during Chelsea's 2-2 draw against Wolves on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League.

The Spain international was hooked at the break for Saul Niguez, which Tuchel later confirmed was a non-injury related chances.

"Marcos was not injured, it was just a decision we made."

Now it has been revealed by Nathan Gissing, Alonso and Tuchel were involved in a 'heated exchange' after the pair clashed in the Blues dressing room at the break.

Tuchel was claimed to not be happy with the 31-year-old's performance in the first 45, which included the Chelsea head coach shouting at his defender as he demanded more with the Blues.

Alonso has been linked with a move away this summer with Barcelona interested, however has always said he would only decide his future until the takeover was completed.

But now, as per reports, Alonso is ready to leave with his priority set at heading for the exit doors of Stamford Bridge.

Barcelona are working on a deal to bring the left wing-back to the Camp Nou, having already agreed to sign out-of-contract Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen at the end of the season.

Cesar Azpilicueta has also been linked with the Catalan giants, but nothing as of yet has been agreed, nor can be agreed due to Chelsea's special operating licence that prohibits them from buying or selling players.

The feeling inside the Chelsea dressing room is that the Wolves draw could be Alonso’s final game for the club this season, maybe even ever.

With Alonso previously having a bust-up with former boss Frank Lampard, which came against West Brom, another doesn't clash doesn't bode well for his long-term position in the capital.

Barcelona are working on a deal with a switch regarded as a 'possibility' after contacts between his agents and club. Saturday could have spelled the end for Alonso's time at Chelsea.

